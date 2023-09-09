Jackson Co. crash leaves Humbird man with life threatening injuries

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - An 81-year-old Humbird man suffers life-threatening injuries in a one vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Alma Center near Merrillan Saturday morning.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened at around 8:50 a.m. on Highway 12 about one half mile north of Gilbert Road.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The man was taken by ambulance to a landing zone where he was then flown to Marshfield Hospital.
The report from the state patrol said that a medical condition might have been a factor in the cause of the crash.
The name of the man isn't being released pending notification of the family.