Jackson Co. Sheriff: Murder/suicide in deaths of two people

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff said that their investigation into the deaths of two people found in a home last week was a murder/suicide.
On Thursday, November 10, deputies were called for a welfare check to a home at W11214 Mavis Lane in the Town of Manchester south of Black River Falls. When they checked the home, they found two people dead inside the residence.
The sheriff's office identified the people as William Kerr, 78, and Daniel Zillmer, 72, of Black River Falls.
According to preliminary autopsy results, the sheriff's office said that Zillmer died from two gunshot wounds while Kerr died from one self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Based on their investigation, the sheriff's office said Wednesday morning that the deaths were a murder/suicide.
The sheriff's office called it an isolated incident with no present danger to the community.