Jackson County man committed after killing father granted release with conditions

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A man found not competent for killing his father in 2013 is given his conditional release from custody.
Jackson County Judge Mark Goodman approved a plan on Tuesday that allows Lars Helgeson to return to the community. The plan covers such things as where he'd live and his future mental health care needs.
In October 2013, Helgeson was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his father Brian Helgeson. When questioned by investigators, Helgeson said he shot his father four times, twice in the head, then burned and buried the body in an ATV track on the family property. At the time, he told investigators he was sick of fighting with his father.
He was in custody for four years before a hearing in 2017 found him not guilty in his father's death by reason of mental disease or defect. He was then committed to the Mendota Mental Health Institute for life. He'd remained there since that time.
In 2022, Helgeson and his attorney petitioned the court for his conditional release. At a hearing in December 2022, Judge Goodman ruled that Helgeson was no longer a danger to himself or others and ordered the conditional release despite the objections of the Jackson County District Attorney's Office and family members.
Tuesday's hearing finalized the details of the release plan that would place Helgeson in Juneau County according to Judge Goodman. Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek said that the judge agreed to a request that would prohibit Helgeson's contact with family members or other victims without their consent.
