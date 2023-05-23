 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly
transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Jackson County man convicted of killing father granted release with conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
court gavel 4.jpg

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A man found not competent for killing his father in 2013 is given his conditional release from custody. 

Jackson County Judge Mark Goodman approved a plan on Tuesday that allows Lars Helgeson to return to the community. The plan covers such things as where he'd live and his future mental health care needs. 

Lars Helgeson mug shot.jpg

In October 2013, Helgeson was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his father Brian Helgeson. When questioned by investigators, Helgeson said he shot his father four times, twice in the head, then burned and buried the body in an ATV track on the family property. At the time, he told investigators he was sick of fighting with his father. 

He was in custody for four years before a hearing in 2017 found him not guilty in his father's death by reason of mental disease or defect. He was then committed to the Mendota Mental Health Institute for life. He'd remained there since that time.  

In 2022, Helgeson and his attorney petitioned the court for his conditional release. At a hearing in December 2022, Judge Goodman ruled that Helgeson was no longer a danger to himself or others and ordered the conditional release despite the objections of the Jackson County District Attorney's Office and family members.

Tuesday's hearing finalized the details of the release plan that would place Helgeson in Juneau County according to Judge Goodman. Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek said that the judge agreed to a request that would prohibit Helgeson's contact with family members or other victims without their consent.

Read a full statement from District Attorney Hynek below. 

Download PDF Helgeson News Release.pdf