Jackson County: Smoke from grass fire along I-94 causes car crash

HIXTON, Wis. (WXOW) - A grass fire Tuesday afternoon led to some additional problems for those who responded to the scene.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that around 3:20 p.m., there was a grass fire in the median of I-94 just north of exit 98 near Northfield in Jackson County.
Heavy smoke from the fire led to a two vehicle crash which blocked the eastbound lanes of traffic for approximately 90 minutes. There were no injuries in the crash.
The Hixton Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to get the fire out.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Osseo Police also assisted at the scene.