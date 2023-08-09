Jackson County woman pleads not guilty to homicide, burning corpse

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The woman accused of fatally shooting her husband earlier this year is pleading not guilty to the crime.
Star Myers appeared via video for a court appearance in Jackson County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning.
She is currently serving time at Taycheedah Correctional Institution on unrelated drug charges.
Myers is charged with a number of crimes including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the fatal shooting of Richard Lee Bork.
He was reported missing March 9 by Myers. During the course of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigation, they determined that Bork was the victim of homicide.
Bone fragments found in a burn pit were later identified through DNA testing as Bork's.
The criminal complaint said that Myers shot Bork because he was cheating on her.
Following the shooting, Myers enlisted five other people to help hide evidence and dispose of the body by burning it on the couple's property. The other people also face charges related to trying to hide the crime and disposing of the body.
Future court dates for Myers are pending. She's under a $1 million bond on the homicide charges but is moot due to her current prison sentence.