Jehovah's Witnesses return to knocking on doors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After two and a half years, Jehovah's Witnesses will begin to start knocking on doors once again to spread the message of The Bible.
During the pandemic, Jehovah's Witnesses spread their message through phone calls and letters.
Minister of Jehovah's Witnesses Micah Argenio, said he is excited to get back to the organizations trademark of knocking on doors.
"I look back at my life and I realize the benefits that I have received in looking into The Bible," Argenio said. "It gives me a bright hope to look forward to and I want everyone else to have that same joy."
