Jimmy Buffett, enduring ‘Margaritaville’ singer turned mogul, dies at 76

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LABOR DAY... The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in the 90s, breezy southerly winds and drought conditions will result in elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon across western, southwest and central Wisconsin. Relative humidity values will fall into the 25 to 30 percent range this afternoon with winds of 10 to 18 mph and gusts to 22 mph, mainly near and south of Interstate 94. The weather conditions on Sunday look even more favorable for enhanced fire starts and spread over the area. These favorable conditions will likely linger into Monday as well. Under these unusual conditions, fires will start and spread easily. Please exercise caution with any fires or equipment that may create a spark. Cigarettes should be disposed of and extinguished properly.