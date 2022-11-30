Jingle Bell Brunch returns for its 12th year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Jingle Bell Brunch (JBB) is back for its 12th year this Sunday.
The annual Christmas tradition happens in the Cargill Room at The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern. There are two brunches open to the public and a private military lunch.
They have Santa visiting, children's activities, music, and a food menu made by the waterfront. They are also adding something new to this year's lineup.
"We're going to have 10 pop-up vendors with unique crafts there, and this year's event will also include a Salvation Army drive," said JBB President Kim Lenth. "They need new socks, underwear, and t-shirts for folks that are really in need of warmer clothing at this time of year."
Unfortunately, the brunches are sold out this year, but the public is encouraged to go to the pop-up vendors and the Salvation Army donation drive from 9-3 p.m.
Donations can be dropped off at the Jingle Bell Brunch or the Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern Banquet Room. You can find more information here.