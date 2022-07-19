Judge rejects Gableman request for a new judge

MADISON (WKOW) - A Dane County judge has denied Michael Gableman's effort to have a new judge take over one of the open lawsuits he's facing over alleged violations of the state's open records laws.
Gableman was hired by Assembly Republicans to lead their review of the 2020 election.
Judge Frank Remington found Gableman in contempt of court last month following Gableman's outburst on the witness stand, in which he accused Remington of being biased against him and was caught on a hot mic mocking Remington and an opposing lawyer.
The case is one of four currently open in Dane County accusing Gableman of failing to provide records related to his election review. Each case has been brought by American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group based in Washington, D.C.
Attorneys for Gableman argued Remington threatened Gableman's assistant, Zak Niemierowicz, when he warned Niemierowicz he could be found in contempt and that jail time was a possible consequence.
"Throughout the entire case, J. Remington has displayed apparent or actual bias requiring him to recuse," the motion read.
The motion was filed by lawyers Michael Dean of Brookfield and Jim Bopp of Indiana.
Despite being given a budget of $676,000, Gableman's review has cost taxpayers more than $1 million, largely because of outside lawyer fees. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who authorized the investigation and hired Gableman last summer, maintained the cost of private lawyers don't count toward the investigation's price tag.
Remington rejected the request to recuse himself in a filing Monday. He wrote Gableman's lawyers failed to prove any examples of bias, accusing them of only demonstrating he's often ruled against them.
"[Office of Special Counsel's] motion fails to demonstrate any objective or subjective reasons for my recusal," Remington wrote. "OSC does nothing more than summarize the hearings and decisions which have resulted, for the most part, in adverse rulings."
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The hearing will touch on possible fines and fees Gableman could be charged in relation to the contempt finding.
American Oversight told the court its costs and fees related to the matter amount to more than $33,000.
In another case, Gableman testified last month he had deleted records during the first two months of the election review, explaining he didn't keep records if he believed they wouldn't be useful to his work moving forward.