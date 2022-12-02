Judge rules against recount civil lawsuit

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A civil lawsuit in La Crosse County court argued that the County Clerk allowed votes to be "diluted" with some of her interpretations of the Wisconsin state statues.
The suit was filed against County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer by Mary Jo Werner regarding the recount that reaffirmed John Siegel as the winner over his opponent Fritz Leinfelder. According to the lawsuit, there were three cause of action complaints, including that college students were part-time residents allowed to vote in the race and challenges of their votes were denied.
Judge Elliott Levine cited however, that once candidate Leinfelder accepted the result of the recount, it ended any speculation of wrong doing.
"The fact that Mr. Leinfelder conceded, when he conceded...the process was done," Judge Levine said.
Levine cited Wisconsin statute 9.01 on Recounts, saying it's clear that post election recounts such as this case, are at the request of the person running for the office. However, both parties still have 30 days to submit briefs addressing the interpretations of the recount.
"Depending how that determination comes out, either one or both parties would have the right to appeal," said Erik Olsen, Werner's attorney.