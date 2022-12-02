 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and
Grant Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. A
combination of light snow and gusty winds could lead to periods
of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Judge rules against recount civil lawsuit

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A civil lawsuit in La Crosse County court argued that the County Clerk allowed votes to be "diluted" with some of her interpretations of the Wisconsin state statues.

court one

The civil lawsuit filed against County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer by Mary Jo Werner went before Judge Elliott Levine.

The suit was filed against County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer by Mary Jo Werner regarding the recount that reaffirmed John Siegel as the winner over his opponent Fritz Leinfelder. According to the lawsuit, there were three cause of action complaints, including that college students were part-time residents allowed to vote in the race and challenges of their votes were denied.

Judge Elliott Levine cited however, that once candidate Leinfelder accepted the result of the recount, it ended any speculation of wrong doing.

"The fact that Mr. Leinfelder conceded, when he conceded...the process was done," Judge Levine said.

Levine cited Wisconsin statute 9.01 on Recounts, saying it's clear that post election recounts such as this case, are at the request of the person running for the office. However, both parties still have 30 days to submit briefs addressing the interpretations of the recount. 

"Depending how that determination comes out, either one or both parties would have the right to appeal," said Erik Olsen, Werner's attorney.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you