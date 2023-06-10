Judge rules there's enough evidence for trial in Onalaska child abuse death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to hold a trial for the woman accused in the abuse death of a six-year-old Onalaska child.

The preliminary hearing for Josie Dikeman continued on Friday before Judge Elliott Levine in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

It featured additional testimony from five witnesses who provided a different facet to what happened to Alexavier Pedrin. He died in February of what the doctor who performed the autopsy said was blunt force trauma.

The courtroom was also full of people including other family members who are advocating for justice for the child. Many wore special shirts that had pictures of Alexavier on them.

Testifying on Friday was Dr. Alison Glowacki who saw Alexavier for a broken leg injury sustained in a fall down some stairs in January. She noted that during her examination of him that there was extensive bruising on the child's forehead, eyelid, shoulder, and thigh.

Dikeman's attorney questioned whether it was just as possible that the child's father, Derek Pedrin, and not Dikeman was responsible at the time but that was not the case.

"He was not home at the time of the fall down the stairs. I think that effectively, the defendant said that the injury happened when he was in her care," said Dr. Glowacki.

There was also testimony from Special Agent Michael Haverley from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He testified regarding phone calls made the morning of Pedrin's death.

"Rebecca Ehlers (Dikeman's mother) was interviewed and mentioned that she received a call from Josie at that time and Josie needed to immediately call 9-1-1 based on Alexavier being unresponsive. That was of importance to me. Four minutes and 11 seconds later, Josie Dikeman phone finally calls 9-1-1," he said.

Following the testimony, Judge Levine ruled there was probable cause to move forward with the case. Dikeman is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Chronic Neglect of a Child-Consequence is Death, and Physical Abuse of a Child-Repeated Acts Causing Bodily Harm in the death of Pedrin.

Dikeman remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Family members who spoke to WXOW after the hearing said that they're still grieving but are able to lean on each other for support during this time.

They're holding a vigil for Alexavier Saturday evening in Dash Park in Onalaska from 6-9 p.m.