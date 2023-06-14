June Dairy Month: Amery husband-wife duo prioritize education on the farm

AMERY, Wis. (WXOW) - Gwen and Rick Dado wake up early like most farmers. It’s not an easy schedule.

“One thing that people would always assume that about dairy farms is that, you know, you get to run your own schedule. You know, you come in, you have your breakfast, you go, you finish your charge, you come in, you have your lunch and you come in for supper time before the nighttime milking. It’s not that way anymore,” described Rick, who works basically non-stop from morning until night.

Gwen gets up even earlier to take care of the cows, “I can't do what he does. He wouldn't want to do what I what I do. And so, we complement each other and we're blessed in that regards.”

This husband/wife team took over Gwen’s family farm in 2000. They currently milk 450 registered Holsteins and raise all youngstock on site with their 11 employees.

“I think the communication that has to happen on a farm is like amazing. You know, just it has to happen in order for us to know who's going where, when and how it's all going to come together,” said Gwen. For them, farming isn’t just a lifestyle, it’s a business. “I think the one thing I would really like everyone to understand is that that farming is a business and that we're here producing a product and that in the state of Wisconsin, like 95% of our farms are family owned. And even though we're quote larger, we're still a family operation.”

A family run business that still faces challenges like any other business. Recently milk prices have been decreasing, and labor shortages are a concern. But the challenges ahead are what keeps the job exciting. “You never know what you're going to get in every dairy farmer now is that every 15 minutes there's something new that's coming at you, whether it's weather, mechanical, people, financial, you name it.,” said Rick.

Both he and Gwen have strong educational backgrounds and are always learning. They want to help educate others too. “I think it's important that people recognize that food production, especially on our on dairy farms is a community effort we don’t farm alone,” said Gwen.

A group effort to help grow the food that in turn sustains the farm and the community.

