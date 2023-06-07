June Dairy Month: Cashton farmer keeps farm going through 110+ years

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin and throughout the month we will be celebrating local farmers and learning about the living legacy of Wisconsin Dairy.
Reporter Brittany Lake and photographer Elizabeth Briggson take us to Cashton to meet one farmer who’s been at it for more than half a century.
“This year is my 51st planting season. I've never felt that it was a job. It was just my calling,” said Jack Herricks, who grew up on a farm in Cashton. At the young age of 19 he took over after a tragic accident.
“My dad was killed in a tractor accident on the farm. And so all of a sudden, you know, the farmer was gone, and I was second oldest in a family of 12. And so I had made the assumption that there was no room for me on the farm.”
Jack became the third-generation farmer starting with 34 cows and 120 acres. Now he runs an operation of 600 cows and farms 1300 acres. “How did I ever make it? I really don't know, because, oh, I was probably the greenest, most inexperienced person you could have had to start managing a dairy farm. And but I had that determined that I was going to somehow make this all happen.”
Jack considers it a blessing to be doing what he does, “it provides the opportunity to be a caretaker of God's resources, the cattle, the land and the people that we have working for us.”
People who are his family, like his nephew Ben who works on the farm. It’s a true family operation that’s been in the dairy business for 111 years. Prioritizing sustainability by working to reduce soil erosion and using no-till farming practices. “The dairy herds leave conservation practices that oftentimes have been in place for three generations, leave right with them.”
“If you watch, you go through the countryside in Wisconsin and you see corn and beans, the dairy cows are gone, but you see corn and alfalfa. You know, there's dairy herds around.”
Using his resources wisely and feeding his herd an 82% home-grown feed are things Jack prides himself on. Seeing things grow year after year is also one of his favorite parts of being a farmer. “It's a constant exposure to the miracle of life. And not only on the animal front, but also on the crops and seeing how crops can grow so much just in one day from one day to the next. And just knowing that what we're doing is there's only like a percent and a half of the people in the United States that are involved in production agriculture. That’s a pretty special calling.”
A calling he hopes will be sustained through his family for years to come.
