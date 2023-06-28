 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

June Dairy Month: Viroqua family farm finding creative ways to stay successful

  • Updated
  • 0
June Dairy_Viroqua2.jpg

Gail Klinkner knows each one of her cow’s names-all 55 of them.

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Gail Klinkner knows each one of her cow’s names-all 55 of them.

Her favorite part of being a farmer is caring for the newborn calves and the mama cow who just gave birth.

“With all things, there's the coming and going. So you learn to understand some of those things in life.”

June Dairy_Viroqua1.jpg

Gail understands a lot about farming as a fourth-generation dairy farmer. “This is our family farm. My husband, my children and myself. Every day we milk cows twice a day, 365 days a year and care for the land.”

They grow cover crops meaning they still have crops growing in the winter and they graze their heifers, meaning less trips across the field to feed them.

They also have a Country Store on the farm, acting as another avenue for revenue. Gail is also spending her days with her 5 kids, who help out on the farm.

June Dairy_Viroqua.jpg

“You learn work ethic and strong values, I hope. And these kids are, um get to enjoy all stages of life and see all seasons.”

Taking part in the dairy farming life and enjoying it along the way.

Tags

Recommended for you