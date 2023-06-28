June Dairy Month: Viroqua family farm finding creative ways to stay successful

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Gail Klinkner knows each one of her cow’s names-all 55 of them.
Her favorite part of being a farmer is caring for the newborn calves and the mama cow who just gave birth.
“With all things, there's the coming and going. So you learn to understand some of those things in life.”
Gail understands a lot about farming as a fourth-generation dairy farmer. “This is our family farm. My husband, my children and myself. Every day we milk cows twice a day, 365 days a year and care for the land.”
They grow cover crops meaning they still have crops growing in the winter and they graze their heifers, meaning less trips across the field to feed them.
They also have a Country Store on the farm, acting as another avenue for revenue. Gail is also spending her days with her 5 kids, who help out on the farm.
“You learn work ethic and strong values, I hope. And these kids are, um get to enjoy all stages of life and see all seasons.”
Taking part in the dairy farming life and enjoying it along the way.