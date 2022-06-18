Juneteenth a day to celebrate and learn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Food, games, music and, of course, a dose of education were all parts of the La Crosse Juneteenth celebration at Riverside Park Saturday.
The celebration and near perfect weather helped draw out a large crowd to enjoy the event which was organized by members of four local organizations.
Representatives of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge, Hope Restores, Enduring Families Project and Black Student Leaders had been meeting and planning for months, said Shaundel Spivey, Executive Director of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge.
But the the committee also included a large number of other community members who did their part to lay the groundwork for what turned out to be a booming success.
“There was a lot that went into this. A lot of meetings. A lot of sending out letters requesting donations from community members and businesses,” Spivey said. “Businesses gave, we had many people who donated their time. We had a lot of volunteers who showed up today from young to old folks. We’re just appreciative of everybody who came and celebrated with us.”
The day was an opportunity for some black-owned establishments to show some of the food they have to offer along with other vendors selling apparel, reading materials and other goods. There were also games, a free fair and ways for visitors to get involved.
Spivey said education was an important part of what they wanted to offer at the celebration.
That included trolley tours of the La Crosse community in which volunteers took the public through the community so they could share the stories of black people who settled in La Crosse and told more about the contributions that were made to the community.
While Spivey said Juneteenth is a day to celebrate black contributions and black culture, it is meant to draw all people together to celebrate.
“This does a couple of things … “ Spivey said. “Once, it brings the community together, which is always awesome. Two, it provides an education component for folks to recognize that not only is it a national holiday but to recognize we do have a past. America has a history that we have to acknowledge and also that there are parts of our history that we get to celebrate with this being one of them.”
Based on the success of this year’s celebration, Spivey said the members of the committee want to see it continue to grow.
“We want this to be as big as Oktoberfest,” Spivey said with a laugh. “I think this is a great cultural celebration and it can only go up from here.”