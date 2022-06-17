Juneteenth events planned for Saturday in Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Locally, an event at Riverside Park will honor the holiday on Saturday afternoon.
The celebration takes place from noon until 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Events are happening throughout the afternoon including a youth fun area, food, live music, dancing, a hypnotist, and interactive community booths.
One of the hosts, the Enduring Famlies Project, has a walking tour and trolley tours planned in downtown La Crosse showing the history of African Americans in the city.
There's also the presentation of the Juneteenth Youth Court and the presentation of the Hope Restores Scholarship.
More information on the event can be found here.
Hope Restores, Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K), Black Student Leaders, and the Enduring Families Project are hosting the Juneteenth event in the park.