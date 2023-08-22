Justice Bus is traveling around Southeast Minnesota

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) – The Justice Bus is making its way around Southeast Minnesota.
The Bus, which is operated by Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS), is a mobile law office that serves clients in rural communities and families who might not otherwise be able to afford these services.
Jenna Saverynski, a paralegal for SMRLS said there are a variety of resources and services offered.
“So we handle civil legal cases,” she said. “There are some things that we don't do that we are prohibited from doing but we do a lot of housing work, family law and economic benefits, senior advocacy, education law, agriculture workers projects and immigration."
Assistant Director for litigation and advocacy Tom Krause said that these helpful services are not widely known.
“What we consistently hear is people saying they didn't even know we existed,” Krause said. “Our southeast region has offices in Rochester, Winona and Albert Lea. Then we come to small towns like Caledonia and people don't even know that we're around."
Southern Minnesota regional legal services covers 33 counties in Minnesota. The bus will be in Lake City Wednesday.