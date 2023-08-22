 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Justice Bus is traveling around Southeast Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice Bus

The Justice Bus is making its way around Southeast Minnesota.

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) – The Justice Bus is making its way around Southeast Minnesota.

The Bus, which is operated by Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS), is a mobile law office that serves clients in rural communities and families who might not otherwise be able to afford these services.

Justice Bus Pic

Jenna Saverynski, a paralegal for SMRLS said there are a variety of resources and services offered.

“So we handle civil legal cases,” she said. “There are some things that we don't do that we are prohibited from doing but we do a lot of housing work, family law and economic benefits, senior advocacy, education law, agriculture workers projects and immigration."

Assistant Director for litigation and advocacy Tom Krause said that these helpful services are not widely known.

Justice Bus Papers

“What we consistently hear is people saying they didn't even know we existed,” Krause said. “Our southeast region has offices in Rochester, Winona and Albert Lea. Then we come to small towns like Caledonia and people don't even know that we're around."

Southern Minnesota regional legal services covers 33 counties in Minnesota. The bus will be in Lake City Wednesday.

