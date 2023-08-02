Justice Bus making stops in SE MN in late August

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A mobile legal aid service is visiting a number of communities in southeastern Minnesota later this month to help those in need of assistance.
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, Inc. (SMRLS) is having its Justice Bus visit those communities beginning on August 22.
According to a release from SMRLS, the mobile office offers legal information, resources, and referrals to low-income people.
Here is a look at the schedule of dates, times, and locations where the Justice Bus is visiting.
Tuesday, August 22nd:
Mabel: Public Library, 110 E. Newburg Ave., from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Caledonia: SEMCAC, 138 E. Main St., from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
La Crescent: food shelf, 436 6th St. S, from 3:00 – 5:00p.m.
Wednesday, August 23rd:
Lake City: Public Library, 201 S. High St., from: 11:00 am – 1:00 p.m.
Elgin: food shelf, 25 W. Main St., from: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
St. Charles: green space behind City Hall, from: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 24th:
Kasson: Workforce Center, 504 Mantorville Ave S. from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Zumbrota: Public Library, 100 West Ave, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Red Wing: Public Library, 225 East Ave, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Friday, August 25th:
Chatfield: Public Library, 314 Main St. S., from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Preston: Corner of St. Anthony and Fillmore St., from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Stewartville: Public Library, 110 2nd St SE, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, August 28th:
Owatonna: Community Pathways, 155 Oakdale St, from 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Austin: Welcome Center, 105 1st St. SE, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Ellendale: food shelf/Methodist Church, 200 6th St. N, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 29th:
Faribault: Community Action Center, 1400 Cannon Cir, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Cannon Falls: Public Library, 306 Mill St., from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Northfield: Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.