Juul to pay $462 million to six states in its largest settlement ever

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue zones.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack across northern and western
Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. This will result in increase river
flows along the Mississippi River. A River Flood Watch has been
issued for Lake City, Winona, La Crosse, and McGregor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds
and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions
today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent
by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Juul to pay $462 million to six states in its largest settlement ever

Juul Labs is paying $462 million to six US states and DC in the largest multi-state settlement yet for the troubled company. Juul e-cigarettes are displayed here for sale in 2022 in Los Angeles.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Juul Labs, the e-cigarette maker, is paying $462 million to six US states and DC in the largest multi-state settlement yet for the troubled company that has been accused of contributing to the rise of vaping among youth.

The settlement, which was co-led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, will force retailers to secure Juul products behind counters and verify the age of purchasers, and Juul must cease using people under 35 years old in its marketing materials that directly or indirectly target young people.

Wednesday's announcement "places the most stringent restrictions on Juul's marketing, sales, and distribution practices in order to protect and prevent minors from underage smoking," according to a release from the New York's AG office.

"Juul lit a nationwide public health crisis by putting addictive products in the hands of minors and convincing them that it's harmless. Today they are paying the price for the harm they caused," James said in the statement. New York is receiving nearly $113 million and will use the money to fund programs that deter underage smoking.

The lawsuit accuses Juul of directly promoting its products to high school students, including in one instance where a Juul representative "falsely told high school freshmen that its products were safer than cigarettes." It also said the company's ad campaign reached teens across the US, who then told their friends about Juul in "rapid numbers."

Juul said that this settlement means the company is "nearing total resolution" of its "historical legal challenges and securing certainty for our future," which now total more than $1 billion.

"Now we are positioned to dedicate even greater focus on our path forward to maximize the value and impact of our product technology and scientific foundation," a Juul spokesperson told CNN.

E-cigarette usage among New York City high school students soared from 8% in 2014, a year prior to Juul's launch, to to 23.5% in 2018, and caused to 2,500 hospitalizations for vaping-related illnesses, according to the release.

About 2.55 million middle and high school students in the US used e-cigarettes in 2022, according to researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration.

Based on responses to the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes within the previous 30 days. Of those, 42.3% reported using them frequently, and 27.6% of them reported daily use.

Other states are also receiving substantial amounts of money from this settlement, which will be paid out over an 8-year period. California is getting $175.8 million, Illinois is getting $67.6 million, Massachusetts is getting $41.7 million, Colorado is getting $31.7 million, New Mexico is getting $17 million and District of Columbia is getting $15 million.

Other lawsuits

This lawsuit is the second this week that Juul has settled. West Virginia said on Monday that Juul is paying $7.9 million for similar accusations of marketing toward youth.

Last December, Juul Labs announced it settled more than 5,000 cases brought by approximately 10,000 plaintiffs in the US, resolving a substantial amount of legal issues for the company.

The company said the cases were variously personal injury, consumer class action, or from government entity and Native American tribe groups, but did not disclose the settlement amount.

That followed a September announcement that Juul would pay $438.5 million to 34 states and territories after a two-year investigation into its marketing and sales practices -- like in West Virginia, Juul was charged with deliberately marketing its products to young people.

At one point, Juul was selling some of the most popular vapes in the US, especially the flavored products which the company stopped selling in 2019.

Last summer, the FDA ordered Juul products to be removed from the US market. A court temporarily blocked the FDA ban, so products are still for sale in the country.

