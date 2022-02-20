K-9 Units trained at Camp Ehawee

MINDORO, Wis. (WXOW)-- Volunteers from the Minnesota-Wisconsin K-9 Search and Rescue Team, along with the La Crosse Dive Unit, let the dogs out at Camp Ehawee to run training drills.
The camp provided the dogs with open space and a variety of obstacles for the dogs to overcome.
A total of five dogs trained Sunday afternoon.
The puppies took obedience and agility drills while the seasoned K-9's took on tougher challenges like trailing.
La Crosse Dive Unit member Jennifer Sauer, used clothing articles covered in people's scents to train the dogs.
"For trailing they do scent specific, so we just have somebody actually walk short trails and we get the dogs to smell that scent," Sauer said.
K-9 Unit Chilie practiced his trailing skills through a missing person reenactment drill, by using the scent of a volunteers glove.
Within minutes, Chilie was able to find the missing person hiding roughly a mile away.
K-9 Unit is expected to train in water situations this summer at Camp Ehawee.