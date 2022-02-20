 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...An Extended Period Of Snow And A Wintry Mix Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm is expected to bring a messy wintry mix of
precipitation to the area Monday into Tuesday. Precipitation will
move in Monday with a wintry mix expected south of Interstate 94
with mainly snow to the north. The wintry mix could produce some
minor ice accumulations and create hazardous travel conditions,
especially on untreated surfaces. The wintry mix is expected to
continue Monday night into Tuesday for areas mainly south of
Interstate 90 with some ice accumulations of one to two tenths of
an inch possible.

North of the wintry mix, mainly snow will occur with storm total
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Most of this snow is
expected to fall Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

&&

K-9 Units trained at Camp Ehawee

  • Updated
  • 0
K-9 Unit Chilie training

MINDORO, Wis. (WXOW)-- Volunteers from the Minnesota-Wisconsin K-9 Search and Rescue Team, along with the La Crosse Dive Unit, let the dogs out at Camp Ehawee to run training drills.

The camp provided the dogs with open space and a variety of obstacles for the dogs to overcome.

A total of five dogs trained Sunday afternoon.

The puppies took obedience and agility drills while the seasoned K-9's took on tougher challenges like trailing.

La Crosse Dive Unit member Jennifer Sauer, used clothing articles covered in people's scents to train the dogs. 

"For trailing they do scent specific, so we just have somebody actually walk short trails and we get the dogs to smell that scent," Sauer said.

K-9 Unit Chilie practiced his trailing skills through a missing person reenactment drill, by using the scent of a volunteers glove.

Within minutes, Chilie was able to find the missing person hiding roughly a mile away.

Chilie signaling to Dive Unit Member

K-9 Unit is expected to train in water situations this summer at Camp Ehawee.

Tags

Recommended for you