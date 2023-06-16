 Skip to main content
Kane St. Community Garden holding open house on Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A number of activities are planned during an open house on Saturday at the Kane Street Community Garden. 

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the garden at the corner of Kane and St. Cloud streets on La Crosse's north side. 

Among the activities are refreshments, games, tours and perennial plants available for donation while they last a news release stated. 

Free produce distribution happens beginning at 11:30 a.m. 

They are accepting donations which go towards supporting the garden and Hunger Task Force's Food Recovery Program. Both assist in the efforts to help eliminate hunger in the community. 

“We’re so proud to show off our garden to our supporters and the public," said Shelly Fortner, the Executive Director of the Hunger Task Force in a statement. "The Kane Street Garden is more important now than ever, bringing freshly grown produce to the community to encourage healthy eating. Produce grown is given away on-site and incorporated into our Food Recovery (Food Bank) program where our food pantry partners can have access too.”

The events at the garden are free and open to the public. 

