Kane Street Community Garden growing a variety of produce for those in need

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Since 1998, the Hunger Task Force Kane Street Community Garden has been providing fresh, locally grown produce for La Crosse area residents.
Volunteers have been hard at work planting a variety of fruits and vegetables in the community garden. Including beans, tomatoes, peppers, grapes and apples.
It's a free resource with La Crosse, where everything that comes out of the garden is given away.
The Kane Street Community Garden Coordinator Rob Ujda said it's a big job but it's the volunteers who make it happen.
"I think the volunteers are the ones to keep it up beat," Ujda said. "I try my best to joke around as much as possible while keeping professional. We have what we call regular volunteers - they look forward to coming here and that helps immensely."
With the community garden producing about 30,000 pounds of produce each year, there's a goal of eliminating hunger in the region.
"We recognize there's that there's a need in the community; there's food insecurity everywhere," Hunger Task Force Board Member Lynn Konsela said. "This is just a way of providing some fresh vegetables and produce to the community."
For some volunteers like Ujda, who has a background in nursing, it's just one way to continue helping those in need.
"I just love what they do here. Nursing is also altruistic care and this is kind of the same thing in a different field," Ujda said. "I am able to see the people come that need food, me included. It's just meeting people, getting out in the sun - it's kind of a dream job."
The Kane Street Community Garden does more than feed the community, Konsela said it's also an educational tool.
"We want everyone to know that we're having workshops," Konsela said. "Weekly workshops probably 2-3 a week, that are going to be everything from getting your hand dirty to some culinary work and everything you want to know about plants."
The Kane Street Community Garden has an availability for more volunteers. The harvested goods are distributed Monday and Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons.