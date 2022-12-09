Kane Street Community Garden receives boost in funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse Kane Street Community Garden received a boost in funding and supplies thanks to U.S. Cellular.
U.S. Cellular's Nourishing Connections program presented the garden with $4,500 and equipment such as metal tomato cages, gardening tools and more.
Executive Director of the Hunger Task Force Shelly Fortner said the donations are critical to keep the community fed.
"We have a greenhouse full of greens and other things we have been distributing throughout the winter months but these donations will be very useful to us in the spring season," Fortner said.
U.S. Cellular said they hop to help more than 135 organizations this holiday season, including a number of food banks, pantries and shelters.