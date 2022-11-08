Kayaker rescued from the Mississippi River near Dresbach Lock and Dam

DRESBACH, Minn. (WXOW) - A kayaker was successfully rescued from the Mississippi River after falling in Tuesday morning near the Dresbach Lock and Dam.
A motorist driving on the I-90 bridge spotted the kayaker falling into the river and called 911 around 11:30 a.m.
First responders from the Town of Campbell, Winona County Sheriff's Office and the DNR were on scene.
"Somebody from the dam was able to flag down a fisherman, get him to respond to the kayak quickly and that person held on to the person until we could get everybody in place. It took three boats and quite a bit of manpower to get them out of the water," said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude.
No injuries were reported and the kayaker was out of the water in less then an hour.