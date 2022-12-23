Keep your pets safe when out in the cold

Weather Alert

...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Winds gradually subside late tonight with improving visibilities. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce visibilities and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches possibly result in sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&