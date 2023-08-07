Keeping athletes and band members cool when working out in heat

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Local athletes are battling the heat as summer camps start up for area football and soccer players as well as members of school marching bands.
Health professionals say that hot weather-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion are a real worry in these kinds of conditions.
The most important thing is keeping kids hydrated.
They also have tips for parents on how to spot heat illnesses.
"Big things to watch for are disorientation, feeling extremely dehydrated, feeling extremely exhausted, maybe even actual nausea and vomiting or loss of consciousness. Those are the huge red flags to watch for but what you also might see that's more mild is muscle cramping, extreme fatigue and again those signs of dehydration," said Janelle Currie, an Athletic Trainer with Gundersen Health System.
If you do notice your kids suffering from heat illnesses experts like Currie say make sure they get plenty of water, plenty of rest in cool areas and well balanced meals before and after practices.
Local schools are also doing things to help athletes handle the heat like an acclimation period to make sure kids are used to the heat, picking cooler parts of the day to practice as well as making sure they have plenty of ice water.