Keeping your pets safe in hot weather

ONALASKA Wisc. (WXOW) - As temperatures continue to soar in the Coulee region, animals are at an increased risk of heat-related illnesses and injuries.
To ensure the health and happiness of pets during the hot weather, Kathy Kasakaitas with the Coulee Region Humane Society urges pet owners to take the following precautions.
1. Hydration is Key:
One of the most critical factors in keeping pets safe during hot weather is providing them with access to fresh and clean water at all times. Hydration is crucial to prevent heatstroke and dehydration. Pet owners should frequently check their pets' water bowls and refill them as needed, especially during peak temperatures.
2. Time Outdoor Activities Wisely:
Walking dogs or doing outdoor activities with pets should be done during the cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings or late evenings. Avoid taking them out during the hottest hours, as the pavement and sidewalks can become scorching hot and lead to painful burns on your pets' paws. If you're unsure if it's too hot or not, place the back of your hand on the pavement. If you can't keep it there for more than a few seconds then it's too hot.
3. Create a Cool Environment:
It is very important to provide pets with a cool and comfortable environment. Keep them indoors during peak heat hours and ensure proper air conditioning or ventilation. If your pets live outdoors, make sure they have a shady spot in the yard where pets can be protected from the sun.
4. Never Leave Pets in Cars:
Even with the windows slightly open, temperatures inside a vehicle can skyrocket within minutes, leading to life-threatening conditions for pets. If you must travel with your pet, ensure someone accompanies them, and the vehicle is well-ventilated.
5. Recognize Signs of Heat Stress:
Being able to recognize the signs of heat stress in pets can save their lives. Heavy panting, excessive drooling, rapid heartbeat, swaying, and stumbling are all signs that your pet may be suffering from heat-related issues. If you notice any of these symptoms, move them to a cool area and give them water. If the symptoms continue, seek veterinary help immediately.
6. Grooming and Fur Care:
While it might seem counterproductive, your pet's fur can help protect them from the sun's harmful rays. However, long-haired pets can still benefit from regular grooming to remove tangles and mats that can trap heat close to the skin. Be sure not to shave their fur too short, as it can increase the risk of sunburn.
By staying vigilant and following these essential guidelines, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable summer for your furry companions.