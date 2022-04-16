Kicking Bear Ministry holds first annual Shed Antler and Easter Egg Hunt

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- Kicking Bear Ministry welcomed community members to its free Easter fun-filled day Saturday.
The organization hosted a plethora of activities for kids to take part in. From hunting for some of the 1,500 hidden Easter eggs or shed antlers, axe throwing, bow shooting, races to arts and crafts.
Kicking Bear focuses on getting kids outdoors where they can learn, develop relationships and come to appreciate the outdoors.
"The whole thing that we do is focus on Jesus all the way across the United States," Founder Ray Howell said. "We know to put on events like this and the kids off the streets and let them know that Gods got a purpose for them and that purpose is good."
Event organizers hope the Easter fun day continues to grow in the future.
Visit the website to learn more about Kicking Bear Ministry.