Kids Coulee Playground closing for renovations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The work to renovate Kids Coulee Playground is starting on Monday.
La Crosse's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department said that the playground is closing as of Monday, November 14.
They said the playground would remain closed until Phase 1 of the renovations are complete.
The nearly 30-year-old playground in Myrick Park is in need of some work.
Plans from the city call for replacing wood and make other small fixes while keeping the structure of the playground intact.
In 2023, the city will pursue $750,000 in additional funding to put towards the upgrades.
Those upgrades are still to be determined as the city continues to ask residents for their input on what to add.