Kids free fishing day returns

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Gray sky and a little drizzle did not dampen the excitement of the annual Kids Free Fishing Day held at Chad Erickson Memorial Park. Kids and adults were already arriving and finding a good spot around the great pond by 9 a.m.
"It's a bonding experience," said Mike Davis, President of the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO, a sponsor of the event. "Everybody's fishing, fathers, sons, daughters, mothers, it's just something that everyone can share."
This year the local labor council teamed up with the Union Sportsmen's Alliance Boots on the Ground conservation program to host the event.
Some kids found some great spots along the bridge and shoreline at the park. According to one young man named Hudson, it was a very successful and at times surprising morning.
"So I caught five fish and a snapping turtle, twice," he said.
The snapper, with a shell about the circumference of a dinner plate, took the bait off of Hudson's hook twice, both times coming to the water's surface near shore before spitting it out.
Other kids enjoyed the fishing experience regardless of the outcome.
"It was really fun," said six-year-old Dylan. "But I didn't catch anything."
Over 1,000 children and parents have now attended the event since it first came to be in 2012.