'Kids From Wisconsin' select three area performers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Every year thousands of students audition for a Wisconsin tradition, dating back more than 50 years, to be a part of a 'Kids From Wisconsin' production.
This year the 'Kids From Wisconsin' will be traveling throughout the state for their 'Big Bang Boom Tour'. The tour features pieces from Motown, British Invasions, Disney and more.
The group auditions musicians and performers ranging from 15-20 years old and thanks to a $1,500 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, the 'Kids From Wisconsin' were able to have auditions in the city of La Crosse.
Executive Director of the La Crosse Community Foundation, Jamie Schloegel, said it is important to have the talent of students on the west side of the state recognized.
"We love opportunities to connect kids to art experiences," Schloegel continued. "There's so much research that shows kids who have opportunities to participate in the arts have better achievement standards in their life."
Three area performers have been selected in the total of 36 statewide to join their summer tour.
Leo Chavolla, who specializes in the bass trombone, was selected for his second tour and this year he will be the student band leader.
Chavolla has been involved in music since he was in elementary school and said music has always been a driving force in his life.
"I think it is very important to have a creative outlet through music because it lets you express your feelings in a way that can be universally understood, and a way that is not destructive to anything or anyone." Chavolla said.
The 'Kids From Wisconsin' will perform at the Riverside Park Bandshell on July 11th as a part of their summer tour.
View the groups full schedule by visiting their website here.