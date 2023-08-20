Kids having fun, mission accomplished

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Myrick Park was filled with kids having fun at the Saturday Children's Festival event put on through The Parenting Place. The free event focused on simple fun and included activities that kids could quickly get immersed in while playing. Different areas included a giant dirt pile and toy trucks for construction, dinosaur island, water tables and painting.
:Lots of free play, we want children to come and play in whatever way they want," said Parenting Place Executive Director Jodi Widuch. "We encourage parents to step back and watch it all happen. You notice there are no screens, no batteries, no jumpy houses. It's all about simple things that children can use every day to play."
Widuch added that ultimately, free play helps kids grow into functioning adults, the playing, sharing and creating all part of the process.