Kids, moms bond after opting for home births

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Children often become friends when they have something in common, and one play date on Thursday was no different for some.
A group of infants got together at the Valley View Mall as all of them share a similar story. They were all born at home and their moms used the same midwife, Crystal Komp of Health Inspired.
Komp says that the topic of home births hits close to home.
"I had home births with my kids," Komp said. "That journey started almost 10 years ago. It just inspired me and I wanted to be able to provide that service for other moms."
Komp estimates she's helped deliver 45 babies at clients' homes in the last 18 months on top of one she was called in to assist with late Thursday morning.
One of the three mothers at the play date, Nicole Castellano, says children aren't the only ones who bond at these events.
“I think it’s especially important for moms to get together and discuss home birth because it’s not the norm necessarily in our society," Castellano said. "Just having that group of support who stands with you in this community.”
Castellano says she chose to have a home birth for her daughter, Josephina, because it provided a less stressful environment with dimmer lights, reduced noise, increased privacy and added comfort. It also provides a certainly level of consistency.
“I really wanted to know who my provider was throughout pregnancy and birth," Castellano said. "Knowing that Crystal was there for us the whole time and it wasn’t going to be a nurse that was switching shifts was just really comforting.”
Six children were at the event, all of them being girls. Komp says she began holding play dates somewhat recently with plans to hold them every other month.
“We all like to have like-minded friends," Komp said. "It’s nice to have a community, especially when you have that specific commonality.”