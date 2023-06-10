Kids of all abilities cast a line at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW)- Kids of all abilities had the chance to cast a line at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery at the Fishability Day event Saturday.
Hatchery Manager Doug Aloisi said Dairyland Power donated an accessible dock to help the kids fish from one of the hatchery's stock ponds filled with rainbow trout.
The event was made possible through a collaboration with the hatchery and the De Soto Area Lions Club.
Parents and Lions Club members helped coach kids and help them learn the basics of the sport.
Angler Henry Anberson said he has been fishing for about 6 years and loves to get out on the water whenever he can.
"I just like to pull up and reel like crazy," Anberson said. "It just feels amazing just feeling the trout on the rod."
After the fish are caught fish hatchery officials help clean the fish for the kids.
"Some of the time the folks are catching their first fish so it's always great to see them smile and get really excited about pulling in a fish," Aloisi said.
Each angler was allowed to catch and take home three fish.