...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for particulates, which remains in effect until
midnight tonight.

This extended advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe,
Richland and Vernon.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue to
move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air quality index
(AQI) for particulates to remain in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to scattered areas
of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this
to occur across southwestern Wisconsin within the Mississippi River
Valley. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Kids Triathlon a thrill from start to finish

  • Updated
  • 0

Kids in five different age categories participated.

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - It was a busy Saturday at the Hauser YMCA in Onalaska as over 200 kids took part in the 14th annual Triathlon. Participants in five different age categories made up the roster of young athletes. 

tri one

Each young athlete was awarded a triathlon medal.

The YMCA pool began the day, with groups of kids taking their laps to a cheering indoor crowd. From the pool, a transition to bike mode. Assistance to their bikes as well as helmets sent each participant onto a set track that took them to roadways especially blocked off for the event.

tri two

All of the athletes began their triathlon journey with a dive into the pool and a set amount of laps based on their age category.

"I liked the bicylcing," said eight year old Eva. "I love riding my bicycle and using my feet to use energy."

tri three

From the pool was a quick transition as the kids got on their bikes for the second leg of competition.

Upon completion of the bike route, the young athletes headed out for their final event, the run. The running course sent them out onto the soccer field, again marked for a clear path. Crowds lined the different paths as well as waited at the finish line. Each athlete received a solid Tri metal for their hard work.

tri four

Participants headed out on the running course across the soccer field, eventually working their way to the finish line.

"The number one thing is we are promoting fitness for kids," said organizer Dan Mutch. "It helps with fitness becoming part of their life."

All proceeds from the Kids Triathlon go directly to the YMCA's annual fund.

