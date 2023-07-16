Kids Triathlon a thrill from start to finish

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - It was a busy Saturday at the Hauser YMCA in Onalaska as over 200 kids took part in the 14th annual Triathlon. Participants in five different age categories made up the roster of young athletes.
The YMCA pool began the day, with groups of kids taking their laps to a cheering indoor crowd. From the pool, a transition to bike mode. Assistance to their bikes as well as helmets sent each participant onto a set track that took them to roadways especially blocked off for the event.
"I liked the bicylcing," said eight year old Eva. "I love riding my bicycle and using my feet to use energy."
Upon completion of the bike route, the young athletes headed out for their final event, the run. The running course sent them out onto the soccer field, again marked for a clear path. Crowds lined the different paths as well as waited at the finish line. Each athlete received a solid Tri metal for their hard work.
"The number one thing is we are promoting fitness for kids," said organizer Dan Mutch. "It helps with fitness becoming part of their life."
All proceeds from the Kids Triathlon go directly to the YMCA's annual fund.