Kidz Biz Fair spotlights young entrepreneurs

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The crest on the Mississippi River has moved south of the area.
While some precipitation will fall across the area through Monday,
the amounts will be light and are not expected to impact the slow
fall that is occurring at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.7 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 04/07/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kidz Biz Fair spotlights young entrepreneurs

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - A big gathering of young entrepreneurs at the Omni Center on Saturday for the very first Kidz Biz event. Kids ages 6 to 14 were able to launch their own startup businesses. Each participant developed their own brand, product or service, as well as marketing for themselves. Right after that, the selling began.

Biz Three

Young business creators came up with their own signs, designs and logos.

Products included creative balloons, bookmarks, jewelry and rocks. For one creative young man, his skill set was putting paint to canvas. His main focus, a large variety of animal portraits.

kiz biz

A big crowd at the Omni Center on Saturday to check out all of the Kidz Biz booths.

"Well, I kind of think of random animals and look up a picture of them and then paint them," said Leo. "I haven't had much in sales yet, but I'm just glad to be here...glad to sell."

biz two

Several young vendors opted to put their efforts into creating and marketing their artwork.

The booths were open until noon. Regardless of final sale tallies, everyone involved was able to get some valuable experience and direct interaction with customers.

