Kidz Biz Fair spotlights young entrepreneurs

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - A big gathering of young entrepreneurs at the Omni Center on Saturday for the very first Kidz Biz event. Kids ages 6 to 14 were able to launch their own startup businesses. Each participant developed their own brand, product or service, as well as marketing for themselves. Right after that, the selling began.
Products included creative balloons, bookmarks, jewelry and rocks. For one creative young man, his skill set was putting paint to canvas. His main focus, a large variety of animal portraits.
"Well, I kind of think of random animals and look up a picture of them and then paint them," said Leo. "I haven't had much in sales yet, but I'm just glad to be here...glad to sell."
The booths were open until noon. Regardless of final sale tallies, everyone involved was able to get some valuable experience and direct interaction with customers.