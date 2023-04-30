Kidz Biz Fair spotlights young entrepreneurs

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Crawford and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .The crest on the Mississippi River has moved south of the area. While some precipitation will fall across the area through Monday, the amounts will be light and are not expected to impact the slow fall that is occurring at this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Sunday evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.7 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 04/07/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&