Kindergarten class does Kind Project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A kindergarten class at Northwoods International School reached out to us as part of a project
"How we Express Ourselves."
Each kid reached out to a different community leader to see if they can affect change by spreading their message.
We received a letter from Archer whose idea is more people should be nice. He says "If no one is nice, the world would be chaos.
Everyone would be fighting and no one would like each other if no one was nice.
If no one likes each other, then there is no peace on earth, and there would be fighting," said Archer.
Thanks for sharing your message with us, Archer.