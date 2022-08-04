Kleefisch makes stop in La Crosse, comments on Trump's endorsement of Michels

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Rebecca Kleefisch made a stop in La Crosse on Thursday afternoon, this time with former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.
Kleefisch served under Walker as Lieutenant Governor from 2011 to 2019.
"We passed incredibly successful legislation to make Wisconsin a 'Right to Work' state, to protect our votes with photo I.D., to do concealed carry and Act 10," Kleefisch said. "But now we have seen just how fragile all that progress has been and that's why I'm running."
When asked about former President Donald Trump's recent endorsement of her opponent Tim Michels, Kleefisch said one endorsement is her priority right now.
"My most important endorsements are the ones that I get here in La Crosse, cities and towns all across the state. So, I have a lot of endorsements I'm really proud of," Kleefisch continued.
She went on to list a number of organizations that have endorsed her. Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his endorsement of Kleefisch last week.
The Primary Election is August 9.