...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in southwest Wisconsin, Vernon.
In west central Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Coon Valley, Portland, Melvina, Spring Ridge, County Roads G
And H, Highway 33 And County Y, Norskedalen, Newburg Corners
and Newry.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Klein announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) – The Republican U.S. Senate ace has gotten tighter.

Stacey Klein officially announced her candidacy Saturday at Champions Bar and Grill Riverside Resort near Galesville.

Klein, an Arcadia High School graduate and current Trempealeau County Board Supervisor, joins fellow Republican candidate Rejani Reveendran.

Both Republican candidates are running against Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin.

Klein said her campaign will be a “grass roots” campaign.

"We're going to be looking for help funding from just every different level out there,” Klein said. “All shapes and sizes. We want to involve as many people as possible so that we make sure that all of those voices are going to be heard in Washington if elected to the U.S. Senate."

Klein also mentioned she will reflect both rural Wisconsin and places like Milwaukee.

“I think that there are so many people throughout the state that feel our statewide elections end up being determined in Madison and Milwaukee,” she said. “I don’t want people to feel that I am going to cater to either group. If we’re going to go forward with putting a conservative into this office, Wisconsin is going to have to unite. We have to consider all walks of life.”

