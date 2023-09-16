Klein announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) – The Republican U.S. Senate ace has gotten tighter.
Stacey Klein officially announced her candidacy Saturday at Champions Bar and Grill Riverside Resort near Galesville.
Klein, an Arcadia High School graduate and current Trempealeau County Board Supervisor, joins fellow Republican candidate Rejani Reveendran.
Both Republican candidates are running against Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin.
Klein said her campaign will be a “grass roots” campaign.
"We're going to be looking for help funding from just every different level out there,” Klein said. “All shapes and sizes. We want to involve as many people as possible so that we make sure that all of those voices are going to be heard in Washington if elected to the U.S. Senate."
Klein also mentioned she will reflect both rural Wisconsin and places like Milwaukee.
“I think that there are so many people throughout the state that feel our statewide elections end up being determined in Madison and Milwaukee,” she said. “I don’t want people to feel that I am going to cater to either group. If we’re going to go forward with putting a conservative into this office, Wisconsin is going to have to unite. We have to consider all walks of life.”