Kornfest car show draws several antique vehicles

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - As Kornfest activities continued, Sunday saw many car collectors show off their prized possessions at Holmen Middle School.
For decades, the event brings in several people to see cars new and old.
Dave Gorman of Onalaska showed off his 1920 Ford Model A and also owns a 1998 Ford Mustang. He says collecting is a nostalgic hobby.
"I think sometimes it can bring back the past," Gorman said. "There's multiple different restorations but to me it was a pleasure just working on a car. To go out in the garage, work on a fender, rebuild the engine. Time away to enjoy it."
Gorman says he got his Model A at just 13 years of age from his father. It has been equipped with modern amenities such as a rearview camera. The owner adds it can reach a top speed of 45 miles per hour when driving downhill.