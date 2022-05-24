Kwik Trip, Festival Foods launch statewide gas-rewards program

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Kwik Trip and Festival Foods are launching a statewide gas rewards program, after the pilot program in Eau Claire proved to be a success.
Festival Foods and Kwik Trip announced the program will start on May 25.
Shoppers at Festival Foods will have the opportunity to earn one cent off gas purchases at Kwik Trip with every $10 spent at Festival Foods.
For example, every $100 spent at Festival Foods on groceries earns shoppers 10 cents off every gallon at Kwik Trip.
The program has already been in place in Eau Claire for about a year, according to Betsy Bianchi, the marketing manager for Skogen's Festival Foods. It is now expanding statewide.
The gas rewards card can be used at any Kwik Trip location in Wisconsin.
The program is free and you can sign up at the register at any Festival Foods location.