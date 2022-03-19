Kwik Trip holds Hiring Expo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Valley View Mall played host to a hiring expo for Kwik Trip as they look to fill positions at every level of the company from retail all the way to corporate.
At previous expos by the company, as many as 200 prospective employees sought information for potential careers with the convenience store chain.
Jordenne Butler, the Campus Talent Strategist, says this event is not uncommon for Kwik Trip and explains why people should seek employment with them.
"We do job fairs in general pretty periodically," Butler said. "We had two hiring expos last June, so we decided to bring it back. They were such a great success and we felt it was really nice for the community really to learn a little bit more about Kwik Trip, so we wanted to bring it back this March.\
"I think it really goes back to the culture. We have our leaders who are giving up a Saturday to talk with candidates about their different opportunities," she said.
Butler said Kwik Trip is a family-owned company with a family culture.
"No matter if you're starting day one or have been here 20 years, you're going to be treated with respect and have that family feel," she said.