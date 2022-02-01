Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center looking to move into former fitness building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center is looking to call a former fitness building home.
The company is eying the former La Crosse Wellness Center at 2839 Darling Court just off Highway 16 near Valley View Mall.
The Wellness Center closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Kwik Trip purchased the property last fall according to online records.
A review of the company's plans for the building takes place on Friday before the city's Commercial Design Review Committee.
According to the application that the committee will look at, the learning center would add second floor space, a new front entry, and new playground space.