Kwik Trip purchasing West George Street property

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Kwik Trip is buying the America's Best Value Inn located next to its West George Street store location.

They plan to replace their current store with a new generation building, much like the one recently completed in south La Crosse.

The Vice President of External Relations for Kwik Trip says one reason for the change is safety.

The La Crosse Police Department has made a number of calls for service to 2622 Rose Street at America's Best Value Inn.

Pursuant to an open records request WXOW has learned that between January 1, 2023 and August 29, police responded to 102 calls to the location.  A majority for trouble with party or welfare checks.  In July there was a domestic violence incident involving battery and meth possession.

In October police responded to a subject with a gun call that involved illegal drug possession and endangering safety.  There were also six calls for disorderly conduct in the eight month period.

McHugh says Habitat for Humanity will walk through the property first to determine what they might use before Kwik Trip sells the assets.  Then, they're working with the La Crosse Police and Fire Departments so they can do some training on the hotel property.

There is no hard timeline for demolishing the buildings and constructing a new store.  But, McHugh says once the decision is made completion with take about three months from groundbreaking until a new Kwik Trip store is complete.

