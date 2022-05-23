La Crescent 4th graders tour Apple Museum

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WXOW) - As the school year winds down, 4th graders in La Crescent visited the History Center and Apple Museum for a little field trip.
After walking to the destination one class at a time, they were split into two groups. One started inside, looking at old documents and photos while the other saw the tools and equipment in the shed behind the building.
Museum volunteer Mary McLaughlin says this is the first time they've given tours in two years and is glad to see the students engage in the town's history.
"They have wonderful questions," McLaughlin said. "They're looking for the oldest thing they can find. They're looking at photographs of the city trying to find where they live or where the school is. It's challenging for them as well as being fun."
As for the students, they seemed to enjoy it more than sitting in class all day.
"Some of them are probably really enjoying this," 4th grader Ella Schoh said. "Some of them may not be interested. It kind of depends what you like, but I think it's a fun thing to come out and see."
Among the questions asked by students when seeing a typewriter, "Is it turned on?"