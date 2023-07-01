La Crescent Animal Rescue holds an open house

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- The La Crescent Animal Rescue held an open house on Saturday for anyone looking to adopt one of their many animals.
Volunteer with La Crescent Animal Rescue Lori Olson said the shelter has 20 kittens ready to find a new home.
"If people find a cat on Pet Finder that they are interested in they can go ahead and give us a call or send an email and we can schedule a meet for them," Olson said.
The shelter holds open houses the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To learn more on how to adopt or view their animals click here.
