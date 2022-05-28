La Crescent Aquatic Center Lifeguards are ready for local swimmers

LA CRESCENT, MN, (WXOW)- The La Crescent Aquatic Center officially opened their doors to the public Saturday afternoon for the 2022 season.
The pool has a total of 48 lifeguards that have been gearing up for the season, waxing the water slides, bringing out the chairs and running through their training courses once again.
Jonah Christenson, a lifeguard at the aquatic center, says even after eight years of experience, the yearly training sessions are helpful to stay sharp.
"What we do every year is we get CPR certified and we go through bloodborne pathogen training. So it just helps out every year just to refresh." Christenson said.
The pool is more then a place to cool off on a hot day or to get some exercise, it also offers swimming lessons throughout the summer.
Head Lifeguard at the aquatic center, Katy Steffes, said all of the lifeguards enjoy meeting new swimmers and helping them excel at their skills.
"All of the guards are super friendly and they are not afraid to talk with the kids and just allow them to have fun." Steffes said.
You can find a link to the pools lesson and open swim schedules here.