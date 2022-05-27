La Crescent Aquatic Center set to open for the season on Saturday

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- After spending the last few weeks preparing for the summer season, La Crescent Aquatic Center is set to open Saturday, May 28.
Both staff and volunteers have been getting the pool and other amenities ready for opening day.
From giving the locker rooms a fresh coat of paint, scrubbing chairs, last minute maintenance and waiting for a shipment of chlorine, pool manager Jon Steffes said he's looking forward to being open.
"We're shooting for a normal opening. We've been busy signing kids up for swimming lessons and t-ball through the rec program and swim team," Steffes said. "We have a lot of people signing up for activities - we're hoping for a decent opening."
Daily fees are $3 for city residents, $4 for non-residents, $135 for a resident family summer pass and $175 for a non-resident family summer pass.
More information can be found at cityoflacrescent-mn.gov