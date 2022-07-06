La Crescent Bike/Pedestrian bridge nearing completion

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The Bike/Pedestrian bridge crossing Highways 14 and 61 is almost finished.
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the concrete work that is already in place and are preparing for the installation of the bridge span.
All lanes of 14/61 will be closed while crews put the span in place. The work is expected to only take a few hours.
"The contractor tells us that it will take longer to set up the crane than it will take to set the center section." said La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger.
There is no firm date as of yet for when the span will go up but city officials hope to move it in place on the last week of July.
The work would start with the road closure and detour on Thursday evening followed by moving the span into place and everything reopened by early Friday morning.